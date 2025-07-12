Ohio governor creates property tax reform group

OHIO — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has created a property tax reform working group.

The working group was informally announced while DeWine was signing House Bill 96 and the associated line-item vetoes, according to a spokesperson with DeWine’s office.

Former legislators Bill Seitz and Pat Tiberi were selected to be co-chairs of the group.

“As property values have increased in Ohio over the last decade, the resulting property tax increases have strained many family budgets and challenged the financial security of many on fixed incomes,” DeWine said.

DeWine is tasking the group with looking into issues related to providing property tax relief to homeowners and businesses while also ensuring adequate funding for local schools, fire, police, EMS, libraries and developmental disabilities, according to the spokesperson.

“Building upon previously expressed concerns and work done at many levels of government, I am forming this Property Tax Reform Working Group to issue concrete recommendations for meaningful property tax reforms that address the needs of property owners, are affordable to our state budget, and protect local schools and other services,” DeWine said.

The group will issue a report with proposals by Sept. 30, according to the spokesperson.

Additional members of the working group will be named at a later date.

