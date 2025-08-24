Ohio has some of the most affordable homes in the nation, experts find

OHIO — Home improvement experts have determined that Ohio ranks high among other states when it comes to home affordability.

Exterior renovation specialists with Craftsmen Home Improvements recently ranked which states have the most affordable homes.

The specialists used real estate figures from Relator.com between June 2024 to May 2025 to create the list.

Ohio ranks fourth in the country, with average prices of $364,345 and a median price of $272,100, according to the study.

The following ten states have the most affordable homes:

West Virginia Iowa Mississippi Ohio Indiana Louisiana Kentucky Arkansas Kansas Oklahoma

Experts found that these ten states have the least affordable homes:

Hawaii New York California Massachusetts Montana Wyoming Connecticut Colorado Rhode Island Utah

“These housing price variations across states reflect broader economic factors including local job markets, geographic desirability, and housing supply constraints. The data shows that coastal states and areas with natural amenities command premium prices. For homeowners in high-value markets like Hawaii and New York, quality exterior renovations can be critical to maintaining property values,” President and Owner of Craftsmen Home Improvements, Dan Bydlon, said.

