Ohio high school football game canceled due to player injuries, skin infections

By WHIO Staff

AKRON — A high school football team in Ohio canceled its upcoming game due to injuries and bacterial skin infections, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19.

On Tuesday, St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, located in Akron, announced that this week’s game was canceled.

Several varsity football players were injured, and some had season-ending injuries, WOIO-19 reported.

The high school said some players also got bacterial skin infections.

After speaking with professionals at Akron Children’s Hospital, the school decided to cancel this Friday’s game, WOIO-19 reported.

“This decision allows the team to focus on player recovery and evaluate the path forward for the remainder of the season,” the district said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

