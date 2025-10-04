Ohio house passes bill to create NASA Day of Remembrance

By WHIO Staff

OHIO — The Ohio House of Representatives recently passed a bill that designates the fourth Thursday of January as NASA Day of Remembrance.

House Bill 293 was designed to give Ohioans the chance to honor lives lost during scientific discovery and space exploration every year, State Representative Bob Peterson (R-Sabina) said.

Some notable incidents include the crews of Apollo 1 and space shuttles Challenger and Columbia.

“As a young boy at the time of the Apollo 1 tragedy, I appreciate our space explorers and the risks they take,” Peterson said. “I believe it is important to remember those who sacrificed for our future.”

The State of Ohio ranks fourth in the nation for producing the most astronauts and is known as the birthplace of aviation.

The legislation will now move to the Ohio Senate for consideration.

