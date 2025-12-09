Ohio ICE agent arrested on domestic violence charges, accused of choking woman

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati ICE agent was arrested on domestic violence charges.

Samuel Saxon, 47, is accused of putting a woman in a chokehold and “causing visible injuries on her neck” in the hallway of their Corryville apartment complex, according to our news partner, WCPO.

Our news partners at WCPO have confirmed that Saxon is an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent.

During Saxon’s arraignment, an officer who responded to the scene told the judge that they had responded to a strangulation call on Dec. 5.

The woman who was allegedly choked did not cooperate with the police.

A witness who saw the entire incident provided a statement and told officers what happened.

Saxon was charged with domestic violence, strangulation, and felonious assault.

Officers have requested a temporary protection order against Saxton due to the witness statement and 22 previous calls at that address in the last year.

Saxon’s bond was set at $10,000, of which he has to pay 10% for strangulation and $5,000, of which he must pay 10% for domestic violence.

Hamilton County prosecutors asked that Saxon be held on “no bond” for his felonious assault charge.

Saxon remains in custody and will appear in court again on Dec. 11.

