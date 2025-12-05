Ohio, Indiana governors place wager on Big Ten Championship

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 29: A detailed view of a Big Ten Conference logo before the game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS — The governors of Ohio and Indiana have placed a friendly wager on this weekend’s Big Ten Championship game between No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Buckeyes and Hoosiers are the only two remaining undefeated FBS teams in college football, and both currently hold a first-round bye in the upcoming College Football Playoff.

Ahead of Saturday night’s game in Indianapolis, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Indiana Governor Mike Braun have agreed to wager locally made popcorn, an item they say highlights each state’s agricultural roots.

TRENDING STORIES:

“As the No. 1-ranked team in the nation, Ohio State has shown all season what hard work, discipline, and Buckeye determination look like,” DeWine said. “I have every confidence that Coach Ryan Day and this team will finish strong and bring another Big Ten Championship back to Ohio. O-H!”

DeWine’s wager includes Scarlet & Gray Vanilla Butternut Popcorn from Al’s Delicious Popcorn in Columbus.

Braun wagered popcorn from Just Pop In!, a gourmet popcorn company located in Indianapolis.

Ohio State and Indiana will kick off at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group