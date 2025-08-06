Ohio is home to 2 of the 10 ‘hottest’ zip codes in America

OHIO — Ohio boasts two of the top 10 “hottest” zip codes in America for 2025, according to Realtor.com’s latest report.

The annual “Hottest Zip Codes” report by Realtor.com highlights areas in the U.S. where buyer interest is strongest, with homes selling rapidly despite broader market trends of slower sales and softer prices.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“The country’s 10 hottest zip codes largely fall within desirable suburban corridors, where buyers can take advantage of slower-paced suburban living without giving up access to an economic hub,” Realtor wrote in its ranking.

Strongville, Ohio, near Cleveland, hit the list at No. 6, while Bexley, Ohio, rounded out the Top 10. Bexley is located as a suburb of Columbus, Ohio.

With two cities in the top three, Ohio continues to attract homebuyers looking for vibrant communities with strong market demand and rapid sales.

The top 10 hottest zips ranked as follows:

01915 - Beverly, MA 08053 - Marlton, NJ 01453 - Leominster, MA 63021 - Ballwin, MO 07470 - Wayne, NJ 44149 - Strongville, OH 06611 - Trumbull, CT 02864 - Cumberland, RI 06074 - South Windsor, CT 43209 - Bexley, OH

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group