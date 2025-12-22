Ohio judge accused of filing fraudulent journal entry

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — A judge in Cuyahoga County has been charged after allegedly filing a fraudulent journal entry, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Judge Leslie Ann Celebrezze, 54, was charged with one count of tampering with records, a Felony 3, on Monday.

“Integrity on the bench is not optional. Anything less erodes the foundation of our courts and our justice system,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said in a press release obtained by WOIO-19.

Celebrezze filed a journal entry on Jan. 19, 2023, saying she had been randomly assigned to a case.

WOIO-19 reported that Celebrezze was the Administrative Judge and had manually assigned herself to that case.

The entry didn’t reflect Celebrezze’s manual assignment, therefore contained false information.

The Cleveland Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office conducted the investigation.

Celebrezze has been immediately suspended from the judicial bench as a result of this charge, WOIO-19 reported.

