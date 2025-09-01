Ohio Labor Day parade route shortened after ‘threats of violence’ posted on social media

AKRON — A Labor Day parade route in northeast Ohio was shortened after threats of violence were made against the event on social media, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19.

The City of Akron said the East Akron parade route was shortened after authorities learned about the threats.

The security presence was also increased.

WOIO-19 reported that attendees, organizers, and volunteers were made aware of the concerns.

The Labor Day parade finished Monday afternoon without incident, according to the city.

“Today’s response underscores the importance of our continued work to address violence and threats of violence in our communities. Akron families deserve a safe city where they can celebrate a holiday without fear of violence. I encourage our residents to stay safe today as they enjoy their Labor Day holiday,” the city said in a release obtained by our CBS affiliate.

