Ohio lawmakers react after President Trump signs funding bill, ending shutdown

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 11: The U.S. Capitol is shown the morning after the Senate passed legislation to reopen the federal government on November 11, 2025 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The Senate reached a deal late Sunday to fund the government, aiming to end the longest shutdown in history once the House of Representatives votes on the legislation later this week. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OHIO — President Donald Trump signed a funding bill on Wednesday night, ending the nation’s longest government shutdown.

The signing ceremony came just hours after the House passed the measure on a mostly party-line vote of 222-209, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The Senate had already passed the measure on Monday.

Congressional Democrats wanted to extend an enhanced tax credit, set to expire on Dec. 31, that lowers the cost of health coverage obtained through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplaces. All but six House Democrats opposed the bill on Wednesday.

After the signing, politicians and lawmakers across Ohio released statements on social media or in press releases.

Senator Jon Husted (R-OH), and former Ohio lieutenant governor, said on X, “It’s finally over.”

“After 43 days, it’s finally over. The government is open, paychecks will go out to hardworking families, and Americans will receive the benefits they rely on.

My heart goes out to those who felt the pain of the unnecessary Schumer Shutdown.

Ohioans can always count on me to be part of the solution. Let’s get back to work.”

Cincinnati Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH) said that the bill did not “represent the priorities and folks in Southwest Ohio.”

“The American people wanted the government to reopen with their healthcare protected.

What Congress just passed doesn’t do that, and it doesn’t represent the priorities of folks in Southwest Ohio.

We submitted 12 amendments to this budget to address healthcare, food assistance, and tariffs. Every single one was rejected.

I can’t let down the 32,00 people in my district now facing skyrocketing healthcare costs.

Their tax dollars should be spent on them, and I’ll keep fighting to make sure they get the healthcare funding they need.

I’ve never seen a President so unwilling to work with the other side. We need a return to bipartisanship, or we’ll be right back here in a few months.

This is Trump’s government — and it is absolutely, categorically broken.”

Rep. Mike Carey (R-OH) said the government shutdown was “needless” and hurt Ohio families.

“I proudly voted to reopen the government after a record-long, needless government shutdown that hurt families in Ohio. The bipartisan package that we passed today fully funds critical programs like SNAP and makes sure federal workers, including our Air Traffic Controllers, get paid, as I have been advocating for since the shutdown began more than a month ago.

“I was also happy that this bill marks a step forward in returning to the regular appropriations process and included funding for critical projects in Ohio that I fought to deliver. I voted to keep the government open in September because I knew the harm a shutdown could inflict on Ohio families, and I am glad to see the hardship ending for our communities.”

My statement on voting to finally end the government shutdown: pic.twitter.com/dDH9m2kHGP — Congressman Mike Carey (@RepMikeCarey) November 13, 2025

Columbus Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH) said that the House failed “to protect affordable health care for everyday Americans and their families.”

“The Republican shutdown suffering we see now, and the health care crisis barreling toward us, lies squarely with the party in power — Republicans!"

“Let’s be clear: Donald Trump and his rubber-stamp Republicans have never cared about federal workers, SNAP, or health care. This shutdown has been their vehicle to accelerate the devastation of Project 2025 — a plan they’ve been implementing since day one. Now, more than 200,000 federal workers have already been fired or forced out since the Trump administration began. And they also called for the historic SNAP and Medicaid cuts embedded in Project 2025. The only reason Trump and his sycophants haven’t gone further is because Congressional Democrats and engaged Americans have pushed back at every turn.

“216 Republicans chose to kick millions of Americans off their health care, threatening tens of thousands of lives because they will be uninsured. In my district, 15,000 people will lose health coverage because Republicans refuse to extend the Affordable Care Act credits. Thirty-five thousand Ohio residents will see their costs rise if the credits expire.”

Tonight’s vote drives the country deeper into a crisis that Republicans created. Please see my full statement on the House budget vote here: https://t.co/R7ajnW0MeR — Rep. Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) November 13, 2025

Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno said in a social media post that “the (Senator Minority Leader Chuck) Schumer Shutdown is finally over.”

“Chuck Schumer held our country hostage for 42 days to appease his radical far-left base, forcing American workers to pay the price—but it didn’t work.

“Thanks to @realDonaldTrump, the Schumer Shutdown is finally over.”

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

