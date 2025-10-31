Ohio linked to Listeria outbreak of pasta

OHIO — Ohio is part of a listeria outbreak linked to ready-to-eat pasta salads and meals supplied by Nate’s Fine Foods, resulting in over a dozen illnesses and two deaths across 17 states, including Ohio.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has confirmed the outbreak, which has affected more than a dozen people and led to two fatalities in Ohio. The contaminated pasta products were sold by major grocery chains such as Kroger and Walmart.

The FDA has issued a recall alert for the affected pasta products, advising consumers to dispose of any they may have purchased. This precaution comes as the outbreak has spread across 17 states, highlighting the severity of the situation.

Consumers are urged to check their refrigerators and pantries for any ready-to-eat pasta salads and meals from Nate’s Fine Foods and to throw them away immediately to prevent further illnesses.

The recall of pasta products from Nate’s Fine Foods aims to prevent further cases of listeria, as health officials work to contain the outbreak and protect consumers.

