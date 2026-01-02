Ohio mail carrier robbed at gunpoint

The FBI is searching for three individuals who held a mail carrier at gunpoint during a robbery in Akron, stealing her car keys and mailbag.

The robbery happened when the mail carrier was approached by a stolen gray SUV, from which the three men, likely in their 20s, jumped out and confronted her.

They demanded her mail key, but only took her car keys and mail bag before fleeing the scene. Following the incident, police have been investigating and recovered the stolen SUV in Cleveland.

Lt. Michael Murphy of the Akron Police Department described the victim as “extremely shaken up and distraught,” highlighting the traumatic nature of the event.

Local business owners, including Jay Singh of Tasty Carry Out, expressed their concerns about the broader impact on community workers, stating, “It shouldn’t have happened that way. You know, they’re just innocent people just trying to make some money.”Jasha Williams, also from Carry Out, noted the fear within the community by saying, “It’s scary. Anything could happen nowadays, especially over here, but knowing that it happened that early is scary.”

Lt. Murphy emphasized the incident’s ripple effects, stating, “With an incident like this, it impacts a lot of people because there are people that may have been expecting certain things to come in the mail and that have not been recovered yet.”

He also mentioned efforts to enhance public safety, saying, “Between working with the Postal Service and working with the Police Department that we can continue to try to enhance public safety as a whole so that people are able to do their jobs in our community without fear of something like this happening to them.”

The robbery has reignited discussions regarding the safety of postal workers.

In light of rising incidents, lawmakers have proposed the “Protect Our Letter Carriers Act,” which aims to allocate federal funds to replace outdated mail keys with modern electronic ones that would be harder for criminals to exploit.

The FBI is actively investigating the incident, seeking DNA evidence to identify the suspects.

Community members and postal workers alike remain vigilant as local law enforcement works to improve safety measures in response to this traumatic event.

