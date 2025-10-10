Ohio man accused of raping 6-year-old child pleads guilty

Gavel
Ohio man accused of raping 6-year-old child pleads guilty
By WHIO Staff

TOLEDO, Ohio — An Ohio man accused of raping a 6-year-old child pleaded guilty in court on Thursday.

Derrick Anspach, 40, of Toledo, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition in Lucas County Common Pleas Court, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.

Anspach is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 6.

Police affidavits obtained by WTOL-11 say that Anspach sexually assaulted a 6-year-old with whom he is related on Jan. 25.

Video evidence and Anspach’s statements were the source of information in the case, according to police.

Anspach was arrested in July, WTOL-11 reported.

