Ohio man accused of robbing bank, leaving area on bike arrested

LUCAS COUNTY — A man was arrested after allegedly robbing a bank in Ohio earlier this month.

Daniel Shaffer, 45, allegedly robbed a PNC bank along South Reynolds Road in Lucas County on Nov. 10, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

Authorities arrested Shaffer during a search warrant at his home on Monday.

He has been charged with aggravated robbery.

A police report obtained by WTOL-11 shows clerks told authorities that a masked man entered the bank, pulled out a firearm and demanded money from the register.

The suspect then took the money and left the area on a bike.

Shaffer reportedly gave the teller a note “indicating that he was robbing the bank,” according to court documents obtained by WTOL-11.

He allegedly showed the teller the gun in his waistband and said, “Don’t make me use this,” court documents read.

Authorities didn’t share the amount of money the suspect reportedly got away with.

