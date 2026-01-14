Ohio man accused of robbing Dollar General stores while children waited in car outside

Dyllan Riter, 28, is facing aggravated robbery, child endangering, theft and failure to comply charges.

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio man is facing charges after he allegedly robbed two Dollar General stores while kids were waiting in a car parked outside.

Dyllan Riter, 28, is facing aggravated robbery, child endangering, theft and failure to comply charges, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said Riter is accused of robbing two stores. One was in Waynesburg and the other was in East Sparta.

During the robberies, Riter allegedly held both of the clerks at knifepoint and managed to take hundreds of dollars.

Deputies said a 10-month-old and a 5-year-old were inside the car he used to flee both scenes, WOIO-19 reported.

Authorities tried to stop Riter, but he allegedly ignored a traffic stop and sped away.

The man has since been arrested and booked into the Tuscarawas County Jail.

