Ohio man accused of shooting U.S. Marshal facing federal charges

By WHIO Staff

CLEVELAND — An Ohio man is now facing several federal charges after allegedly shooting a US Marshal last month.

Larry Wiley was recently indicted by a federal grand jury in Cleveland on four counts, including attempted murder of a federal officer and assault on federal officers with a deadly weapon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Ohio.

As News Center 7 previously reported, U.S. Marshals and Cleveland Police were serving an arrest warrant for Wiley in the area of E. 91st Street and Stewart Avenue on the morning of Oct. 15.

Wiley was wanted for felonious assault.

When officers announced their presence and breached the door, Wiley allegedly fired a handgun from inside, hitting a U.S. Marshal in the arm.

The Marshal was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Wiley then barricaded himself in the apartment. He eventually surrendered and was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff.

If convicted, he could face life in prison.

