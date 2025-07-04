Ohio man accused of threatening to ‘unalive’ politicians over bill he was ‘unhappy’ about

Ohio man accused of threatening to 'unalive' politicians over bill he didn't like

TOLEDO — An Ohio man is facing charges after reportedly threatening to kill politicians over legislation he didn’t like.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

John Strohscher, 54, of Toledo, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one count of making terroristic threats.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Tuesday, Strohscher reportedly sent messages on Facebook Messenger to another person. In them, he “threatened to ‘unalive’ political figures” over a bill passing through the Senate that he was “unhappy” about, according to Toledo Municipal Court records.

Court documents did not mention any specific politicians. They also didn’t state if Strohscher specifically named any politicians in his messages.

Strohscher was released on a supervised own recognizance bond Thursday morning.

He’s scheduled to be back in court in August.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group