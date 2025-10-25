Ohio man arrested in decades-old kidnapping, rape case

Handcuffs (Michael - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

OHIO — An Ohio man was recently arrested in connection with a decades-old rape and kidnapping case, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jack Sheetz, 57, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Akron on Thursday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Sheetz was indicted on charges connected to the kidnapping and rape of a woman 25 years ago in Canfield, Ohio, according to Yost.

The Mahoning County grand jury issued a sealed indictment against Sheetz.

The case was handled by the Canfield Police Department in November 2000, and now the Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General’s Office will try it in court.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!