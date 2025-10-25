Ohio man arrested in decades-old kidnapping, rape case

OHIO — An Ohio man was recently arrested in connection with a decades-old rape and kidnapping case, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Jack Sheetz, 57, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Akron on Thursday.

Sheetz was indicted on charges connected to the kidnapping and rape of a woman 25 years ago in Canfield, Ohio, according to Yost.

The Mahoning County grand jury issued a sealed indictment against Sheetz.

The case was handled by the Canfield Police Department in November 2000, and now the Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General’s Office will try it in court.

