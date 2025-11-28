Ohio man called ‘menace to society’ given $1.9 million bond for child porn charges

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A Hamilton County man is accused of possessing what prosecutors called “the worst of the worst that you can imagine” in child pornography.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant after receiving a cybertip about 50-year-old Robert Shepard of Cleves, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

While going through his devices, investigators uncovered videos and photos of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

“(This is) the worst that I’ve encountered as far as videos and images go,” the lead prosecutor on the case told the judge Wednesday.

The prosecutor detailed some of the “depraved content,” saying it included newborns and infants being raped by grown men, WCPO-9 TV reported.

Additionally, the prosecutor said they believe Shepard “acted upon these urges.”

“There are two investigations that I’m aware of where victims within our community, children within our community, have reported the defendant since he was arrested,” the prosecutor said.

Sheperard’s bond was originally set for $350,000, but a Hamilton County judge upped it to $1.9 million Wednesday, WCPO-9 TV reported.

The judge called Shepard “a threat to the safety of his community.”

Shepard was charged with one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and 18 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, WCPO-9 TV reported.

However, Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich said after his arraignment that there could be more victims.

“I want to make sure that the community knows that there may be more victims out there. If you recognize Mr Shepard’s face, please ask questions and talk to authorities,” Pillich said.

Pillich called Shepard a “menace to society,” asking parents to double-check who may have taken care of their children because they are unsure where he may have gotten access to some of the content, WCPO-9 TV reported.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group