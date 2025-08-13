Ohio man found shot in Richmond

File photo. Richmond police said a 16-year-old died and three other people were wounded after a shooting Sunday afternoon.

RICHMOND — A man was injured in a shooting in Richmond on Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported in the 600 block of S. 9th Street around 7:19 p.m., according to a social media post from the Richmond Police Department.

When crews got to the scene, they found 30-year-old Fredrick Rodgers, of Ohio, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Rodgers was taken to Reid Health before being transferred to Miami Valley Hospital.

At this time, investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

The Richmond Police Department Investigative Services Division’s (ISD) investigation has been hindered by a victim’s “lack of cooperation.”

“It is frustrating when those directly impacted by violent crime choose not to cooperate with investigators. Every act of violence in our city affects not only the victim but the safety of the entire community,” Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact lead ISD Detective Amanda Thackrey at (765) 983-7314.

