Ohio man gets life in prison for murder of 3-year-old girl

SANDUSKY — A Northern Ohio man has learned how long he’ll spend behind bars after being convicted of the murder of a three-year-old girl.

Devin O’Brien pleaded guilty and was convicted of the murder of the girl, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

As part of a plea agreement, he was sentenced to life in prison without eligibility for parole.

O’Brien was arrested by Sandusky police in September.

On Sept. 12, O’Brien called police and reported a young girl missing.

Officers responded and found the girl, whose name has not been released, dead.

Police told WOIO that an autopsy revealed the girl died from strangulation. There were also signs of blunt force trauma and sexual assault.

