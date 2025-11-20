Ohio man gets prison time for mailing drug-laced books to inmates

Gavel stock photo (olegkruglyak3 - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

CLEVELAND — An Ohio man has learned his sentence for his role in shipping drug-laced books to inmates in a prison.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Austin Siebert, 30, of Maumee, was sentenced to 140 months, which is approximately 11 years, in prison this week, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio.

The sentencing came after Siebert pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

TRENDING STORIES:

Court documents state that prison officials at the Grafton Correctional Institution in Lorain County found that Siebert was in “regular communication” with multiple inmates and mailing books to them.

Suspicious book packages were seized and sent to a lab for testing, where they tested positive for the presence of synthetic cannabinoids.

A federal search warrant was executed at his home in Maumee. There, agents seized a paperback book that was suspected of being soaked with narcotics, a book binding machine, and package mailing labels.

Agents also seized a loaded Bersa Thunder, .380 semiautomatic pistol, and several bags containing suspected drugs in pill and powder forms.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!