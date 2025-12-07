Ohio man killed after hit by vehicle

TOLEDO — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Thursday night in Toledo.

64-year-old Issac Hicks Jr. of Toledo was walking on Cherry Street when he was struck by a vehicle, according to our CBS news affiliate, WTOL.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a 22-year-old was merging into the curb lane when they hit Hicks.

Hicks was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver did not see the pedestrian, according to the Toledo Police Department.

