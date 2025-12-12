Ohio man killed in head-on collision involving semi truck

PICKAWAY COUNTY — A 70-year-old Ohio man was killed in a head-on crash involving a semitruck on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. in the 9000 block of U.S. Route 62 in Pickaway County, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.
The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office told WBNS-10 TV that 70-year-old David Shannon was driving his Dodge Ram east on U.S. Route 62 and attempted to pass another vehicle heading eastbound.
While attempting to pass, Shannon collided head-on with a Kenworth semitruck traveling westbound on the road, WBNS-10 TV reported.
The impact from the crash caused the semitruck to go left of center and side swipe a Subaru, which spun out and struck a utility pole.
Shannon was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office did not confirm whether the other drivers were injured in the crash, WBNS-10 TV reported.
The crash remains under investigation.
