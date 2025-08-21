Ohio man killed, several injured in rollover crash on I-70

Ohio man killed in deadly rollover crash on I-70 Photo contributed by WIBW (via Newspath) (WIBW (via Newspath) /WIBW (via Newspath))
By WHIO Staff

KANSAS — An Ohio man is dead after a rollover crash on Interstate 70 in Kansas on Wednesday.

A passenger van carrying 13 people was traveling to Ohio when one of their back tires blew out just before 8:30 a.m., according to CBS affiliate WIBW in Topeka, Kansas.

The victim has been identified as Isaiah Adkins, 23, from West Jefferson, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

All the occupants were Colorado security employees.

The van overturned multiple times, ejecting two people.

Medics transported all 12 people to the hospital, WBNS said.

Seven people were seriously injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

