Ohio man learns punishment after pit bull attacks, kills infant

MARION COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio man has learned his punishment after his pit bull attacked and killed an infant in Ohio, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Blake Bates, of Marion County, was sentenced to more than five years in prison after pleading guilty to several counts of involuntary manslaughter.

He was also charged with escape and strangulation stemming from another incident, WBNS-10 reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

The deadly attack happened at Bates’ home in April 2024 when he left the pit bull near the unsupervised infant.

The infant was reportedly left with another young child

Bates and his co-defendant, Alyssa Smith, supposedly left the infant with another young child.

WBNS-10 reported that the pit bull reportedly mauled the infant’s head.

The baby was transported to an area hospital, where they died.

Authorities responded and immediately euthanized the dog, WBNS-10 reported.

There were other pit bulls inside the home when the attack happened.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Bates ignored previous warnings about the dog’s aggression after it attacked another child.

Bates was reportedly warned and charged by the dog warden, but didn’t take adequate precautions.

Smith got three years in prison after pleading guilty to child endangering, according to WBNS-10.

“No family should endure this pain, but today’s sentence honors Royal and protects Marion from criminals like Bates,” Marion County Prosecutor Raymond Grogan said. “We’ll keep pursuing justice to safeguard our kids.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group