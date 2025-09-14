Ohio man learns punishment for robbing federal investigation informant

CLEVELAND, Ohio — An Ohio man learned how long he will spend behind bars for robbing an informant, according to a spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Ohio.

Carl P. Lewis, 28, of Cleveland, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges in May.

Those charges include robbing mail, money, or other property of the United States, using or carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and felon in possession of a firearm, according to the spokesperson.

Lewis will be on parole for five years after he is released.

Court documents show that Lewis was texting a confidential informant with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) about a firearms sale in October 2024.

The spokesperson said the two men agreed to meet at a pre-determined location for the transaction.

Lewis met with the informant and demanded $2,500 cash for the guns, according to court documents.

The informant asked to see the guns first, so Lewis went inside to get them.

However, Lewis “became agitated” and threatened violence, the spokesperson said.

The two men began to struggle for control of the guns.

At this time, another man inside the house came outside and pointed a gun with an attached laser beam at the informant.

Lewis took the $2,500 cash from the informant, according to court documents.

Investigators said the entire incident was captured on video.

Lewis was later arrested, charged, and found in possession of a rifle and two pistols, according to the spokesperson.

