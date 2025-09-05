Ohio man on the run for over a decade arrested in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — An Ohio man was arrested by U.S. Marshals after being on the run since 2013, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

Shawn Brooks, 37, was wanted in both Ohio and Florida.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office, in Florida, issued a warrant for Brooks for 15 counts of sexually related offenses involving minors in 2013, WOIO-19 reported.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Department, in Ohio, issued a warrant for Brooks’ arrest two years later, in 2015, according to WOIO-19.

This warrant involved several counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, disseminating material harmful to a juvenile, and importuning.

The U.S. Marshals stated that Brooks stole multiple identities while on the run, making the case more challenging.

Investigators eventually determined the man was hiding with his girlfriend in Louisiana.

Authorities found Brooks inside a home in the 800 block of 3rd Street in New Orleans on Friday morning.

WOIO-19 reported that Brooks tried to barricade himself in the home and then crawled into an attic while authorities were trying to arrest him.

Brooks was eventually arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office. He is waiting for extradition to Summit County and Broward County.

“Our teams will never stop looking for violent fugitives, no matter how long they are on the run. Anyone who hurts a child will be at the top of our list,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said.

