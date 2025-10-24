Ohio man sentenced for his role in wife’s suicide

Man sentenced to prison for role in wife's suicide
By WHIO Staff

VERMILION, Ohio — An Ohio man is going to prison for his role in his 81-year-old wife’s suicide.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Michael Krupienski pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter last month and was sentenced to nine to 12 years in prison this week, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

He’ll spend at least two years on parole after his release.

TRENDING STORIES:

In September 2024, Vermilion police responded to Krupienski’s home on reports of a suicide.

When they got there, his wife, Marie, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

WOIO reported that Marie allegedly voiced suicidal thoughts while under the influence of alcohol. When she did that, her husband gave her a loaded gun.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!