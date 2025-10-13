Ohio man who beat girlfriend to death learns sentence

NEWARK, Ohio — A man has learned his punishment for the murder of his girlfriend.

Andrew Hoskinson was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, according to our news partners at WBNS.

Hoskinson beat and strangled 21-year-old Tala Smith near a bridge in Newark, Ohio, in March 2024.

Smith was hospitalized and died from her injuries days later.

Hoskinson was indicted on one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault, and one count of strangulation.

During a plea hearing last week, Hoskinson pleaded guilty to one of the murder counts, and the state dismissed the rest of the charges.

During a 911 call on March 17, Hoskinson told dispatchers he and Smith were arguing.

“We went to the bridge. I was going to jump off the bridge, and she passed out right in front of my car, and I was scared, and she hit her head,” Hoskinson told dispatchers.

Smith’s parents, David and Connie Tolbert, spoke before the judge sentenced Hoskinson.

“You had multiple choices that night, but you still chose to kill Tala, my beautiful daughter,” Connie said. “I can’t imagine what your parents are going through knowing their son is a cold-blooded killer.”

If you or anyone you know needs help with a domestic violence situation, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

