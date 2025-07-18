Ohio man who escaped in handcuffs found after months on the run

ELYRIA — Police arrested the man who escaped in handcuffs back in February.

News Center 7 previously reported that in February, officers were sent out to an apartment in the 200 block of Washington Ave. in Elyria for a welfare check.

When they arrived, they found Donte Jamar Parker II hiding inside the apartment.

Parker had several felony warrants and was taken into custody.

As police were walking him out of the building, he ran away.

On Friday, July 18, officers were called to the area of Riverside Drive and 11th Street for a reported sighting of Parker, according to CBS-affiliate WOIO.

When officers arrived, they saw Parker running from the back of a home.

An officer chased Parker into a wooded area and through the Black River.

The officer tackled Parker as he attempted to re-enter the water.

Parker’s girlfriend, Petra Pintar, was reported missing by family members shortly after his escape.

Pintar arrived voluntarily at the Elyria Police Department on April 3.

