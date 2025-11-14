Ohio massage parlor raided in sex-for-pay investigation

CLEVELAND — A Mentor-on-the-Lake massage parlor was raided for allegedly running a sex-for-pay operation in Cleveland.

On Thursday, Nov. 13, the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the Dragon Spa, according to a spokesperson.

Attorney General Dave Yost said no reputable licensed massage business would offer sexual services for money.

“Illicit massage parlors are a blight on our communities and will continue to be targets for our human trafficking task forces,” said Yost.

Several individuals at the spa were identified as offering these services.

A private residence was also searched.

“If even one victim of human trafficking can be identified and helped, the operation is a success and worth the effort,” Lake County Chief Deputy Robert Izzo said.

This raid is among other raids at spas and parlors that have been searched. In August, four spas in neighboring Lorain and Cuyahoga counties have also been searched.

The Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission has raided three other parlors in the Greater Cleveland Area, as part of the Operation Next Door task force.

This is still under investigation.

