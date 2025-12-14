Ohio middle school student arrested after reported threat


By WHIO Staff

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — A middle school student in Ohio was arrested after authorities received reports of a threat on Saturday, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

School staff contacted the Medina County Sheriff’s Office to report the incident.

WOIO-19 reported that the sheriff’s office, Highland Middle School staff and the resource officer opened an investigation.

Details on the nature of the threat were unclear.

Authorities found probable cause to arrest the student and booked them into the Medina County Juvenile Detention Center.

The juvenile’s identity wasn’t immediately available.

The sheriff’s office said they took all necessary steps to make sure students and staff are safe and there is no threat, WOIO-19 reported.

