Ohio middle school teacher scores MLB coaching job

CLEVELAND — A Northeast Ohio middle school teacher is heading to the big leagues.

Kyle Stahlberg, a science teacher at South Euclid- Lyndhurst Schools, recently accepted a coaching role with the Miami Marlins, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

The district shared a video on social media, showing that staff and students held a clap-out for Stahlberg. It even included a performance from the school band.

“We’ll miss him at SEL Schools, but love to see dreams come true for our staff! Good luck, Mr. Stahlberg!” the district wrote.

WOIO reported that Stahlberg coached at Cuyahoga Community College. There, the team won over 100 games in three seasons.

Stahlberg released the following statement on social media about the next chapter of his career:

“I am excited to share that I have accepted a coaching position with the Miami Marlins. This is an incredible opportunity and I am eager to take this next step in my coaching career. I am extremely grateful for my time at Cuyahoga Community College (TRI-C). Restarting and building the program was a true team effort, and I am very proud of what we accomplished together. Thank you to all the players I’ve had the privilege to coach your commitment and passion made everything possible. I am also thankful to former athletic director Tony Cipollone for giving me the chance to lead this program, to Anthony Franklin for his continued support, and to the TRI-C athletic and academic staff for everything they do to help us succeed. I’m especially grateful for the outstanding coaching staff of Bryan Miller, Tim Miller, Nick Kaplack, Matthew Kerhin, Jacob Solomon, Jim Diestel, Dawson Pierce, and Lincoln Hackim -who made each day rewarding and helped me learn and grow as a coach. Most importantly, I want to thank my wife, Lisa, for her sacrifice, support, and encouragement. None of this journey would have been possible without her. TRI-C will always hold a special place in my heart. I will continue to cheer on the program and am excited to see how it grows and achieves even greater success in the years to come." — Kyle Stahlberg

