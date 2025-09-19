Ohio mom issues warning after daughter contracts rare mosquito-borne virus

COLUMBUS — An Ohio mother is warning others after her daughter was bitten by an infected mosquito and contracted La Crosse virus, leading to a hospital stay, according to our news partners at WBNS-TV.

The Ohio Department of Health reports that Ohio has more cases of La Crosse virus than any other, with the virus capable of causing comas and even death.

“Emily just started kindergarten, she’s a very bright, bubbly, healthy girl,” said Kristy, Emily’s mother and an ER nurse.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Emily, a 5-year-old from Ohio, was bitten by a mosquito and soon after began showing unusual symptoms that concerned her mother, WBNS-TV said.

Kristy described her daughter as lifeless and not wanting to play, which was very unlike her.

The situation escalated when Emily began vomiting and was unresponsive, prompting Kristy to call 911.

Emily experienced seizures on the way to the hospital, where doctors diagnosed her with La Crosse virus, which caused extreme swelling of the brain.

WBNS-TV talked with a doctor at Nationwide Children’s Hospital noted that while most people recover from La Crosse virus, it can be deadly in rare cases.

Kristy hopes that by sharing Emily’s story, other parents will be more alert to the seriousness of mosquito bites.

Despite the ordeal, Emily is expected to make a full recovery without long-term complications.

The Ohio Department of Health advises using mosquito repellent and wearing long sleeves to prevent mosquito bites, especially in wooded areas.

Emily’s recovery is a relief to her family, and her story serves as a reminder of the potential dangers of mosquito-borne illnesses.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group