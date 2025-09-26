Ohio mother pleads guilty to killing daughter

CANTON — An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to killing her 30-year-old daughter earlier this year.

Terri Niner pleaded guilty on Thursday to involuntary manslaughter and negligent assault, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland.

She was sentenced to three years in prison.

On July 10, a 911 call directed police to a home in Canton.

When they got to the scene, WOIO reported they found 30-year-old Avyla Mangan in the backyard, being treated by medics for a stab wound.

Mangan later died from her injuries at a Cleveland hospital.

An investigation revealed Niner and Mangan had been arguing before the stabbing.

WOIO reported that Mangan’s stepfather had also been arrested in connection with the stabbing, but was not indicted by a grand jury.

