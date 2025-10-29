Ohio officer accidentally shoots self while trying to separate people during domestic dispute

Stock image of police lights. Douglas Sacha/Getty Images
By WHIO Staff

TIFFIN, Ohio — A police officer in Ohio accidentally shot themself while responding to a call on Wednesday morning, according to the Tiffin Police Department.

The Tiffin officer was responding to a domestic disturbance at 40 Schonhardt Street around 7:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found three people at the house.

While separating the individuals, one of the officers’ weapons accidentally discharged while they were readjusting, the department said.

The officer was transported to an area hospital, then flown to Mercy Health- St. Vincent Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

One person on scene was arrested as part of the domestic disturbance incident, the department said.

No other police officers were injured in this incident.

The names of the officers involved were not released due to an ongoing internal investigation.

