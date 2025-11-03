Ohio officer cited for OVI after crashing car on Halloween, reports show

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — An Ohio police officer was cited for OVI after crashing her car into a yard on Halloween, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

Middleburg Heights Police Officer Kelly Tusing is at the center of the investigation.

WOIO-19 obtained a Strongsville Police Department call for service log that shows someone who lives in the 20300 block of Westwood Drive called 911 around 2:17 a.m.

The caller reported that a car had crashed into her mailbox.

The driver, identified as Tusing, was outside of the car before authorities arrived on scene, WOIO-19 reported.

Tusing was transported to an area hospital, but her condition wasn’t listed in the report.

The Strongsville Police Department report indicates that Tusing was cited for reasonable control and OVI; however, she refused OVI tests.

Middleburg Heights Police Chief Edward Tomba told WOIO-19 that Tusing was placed on administrative leave, pending an internal investigation.

Middleburg Heights’ website lists that Tusing took her oath on June 14, 2021.

Since joining the force, she graduated from the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program in September 2023, WOIO-19 reported.

This program focuses on teaching students to resist violence and drugs.

