Ohio officer dies after ambush shooting

LORAIN, Ohio — An Ohio officer died from injuries sustained in an ambush shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Phillip Wagner, a 3-year veteran of the Lorain Police Department, died Thursday, CBS-affiliate WOIO reported.
The 35-year-old leaves behind a wife and two children.
Wagner was pronounced deceased at MetroHealth Medical Center, where he had been receiving treatment for critical injuries.
Wagner and his partner, Officer Peter Gale, 51, were splitting a pizza on their lunch break in the area of Colorado and Missouri avenues around 1 p.m. when police said the suspect, Michael Parker, 28, ambushed them with a high-powered rifle.
Lorain Police Officer Brent Payne, 47, rushed to the scene to help and was also shot.
Payne is listed in critical condition.
Gale was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.
Parker died on the scene.
The Elyria Police Department is handling the investigation and has requested assistance from the Ohio BCI.
