Ohio officer dies after ambush shooting

Police lights FILE PHOTO (fotosr52 - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

LORAIN, Ohio — An Ohio officer died from injuries sustained in an ambush shooting Wednesday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Phillip Wagner, a 3-year veteran of the Lorain Police Department, died Thursday, CBS-affiliate WOIO reported.

The 35-year-old leaves behind a wife and two children.

Wagner was pronounced deceased at MetroHealth Medical Center, where he had been receiving treatment for critical injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

Wagner and his partner, Officer Peter Gale, 51, were splitting a pizza on their lunch break in the area of Colorado and Missouri avenues around 1 p.m. when police said the suspect, Michael Parker, 28, ambushed them with a high-powered rifle.

Lorain Police Officer Brent Payne, 47, rushed to the scene to help and was also shot.

Payne is listed in critical condition.

Gale was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Parker died on the scene.

The Elyria Police Department is handling the investigation and has requested assistance from the Ohio BCI.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!