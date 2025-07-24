Ohio officer dies after ambush shooting

LORAIN, Ohio — An Ohio officer died from injuries sustained in an ambush shooting Wednesday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Phillip Wagner, a 3-year veteran of the Lorain Police Department, died Thursday, CBS-affiliate WOIO reported.

The 35-year-old leaves behind a wife and two children.

Wagner was pronounced deceased at MetroHealth Medical Center, where he had been receiving treatment for critical injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

Wagner and his partner, Officer Peter Gale, 51, were splitting a pizza on their lunch break in the area of Colorado and Missouri avenues around 1 p.m. when police said the suspect, Michael Parker, 28, ambushed them with a high-powered rifle.

Lorain Police Officer Brent Payne, 47, rushed to the scene to help and was also shot.

Payne is listed in critical condition.

Gale was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Parker died on the scene.

The Elyria Police Department is handling the investigation and has requested assistance from the Ohio BCI.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group