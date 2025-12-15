Ohio officer dragged during traffic stop, suffers minor injuries

NEWTOWN — A 20-year-old man was charged after a police officer was allegedly dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop in Newtown on Dec. 8.

Jeremiah Ice was charged with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and failure to comply with an officer, according to our news partners, WCPO.

The officer who responded to the scene received a notification from a Flock Camera that the license plate on Ice’s vehicle was reported as stolen, according to Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan,

Ice pulled into a smoke shop parking lot, and the officer followed behind.

The officer didn’t know that the vehicle that Ice was allegedly driving was also stolen, said Synan.

From body camera footage obtained by WCPO, the officer approached the driver’s side door of the vehicle and told other units that the driver was trying to flee.

In the vehicle, three other passengers were with Ice.

Ice allegedly tells the officer that he is going to exit the vehicle and tells the officer to calm down.

The officer then tells Ice to put the vehicle in park, as Ice allegedly puts the car into reverse and attempts to back away.

As Ice continued to allegedly reverse the vehicle, the officer was pinned between the driver’s door and the body of the car, according to court documents.

Ice allegedly allows the officer to remove himself from the vehicle before taking off and fleeing.

The officer suffered minor injuries to his hip and leg.

The stolen vehicle was recovered later in Forest Park, said Synan.

Ice remains in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $10,000 bond.

He is expected to be back in court on Dec. 22.

