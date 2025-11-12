Ohio officer receives award for saving choking infant

CHILLICOTHE — A police officer in Southern Ohio is being recognized for recently saving an infant.

Officer Jon Campbell, of the Chillicothe Police Department, was awarded the Medal of Merit for Life Saving Actions, the department announced on Wednesday.

Campbell responded to a call involving a choking nine-month-old infant on Oct. 12.

The department shared body camera video from Campbell’s response to the scene. It shows him performing firm back blows to the infant, helping clear her airway.

“His decisive actions and unwavering commitment to preserving life exemplify the highest standards of professionalism, courage, and service upheld by the Chillicothe Police Department,” the department wrote in a social media post.

The infant, Josephine, and her family were even there as Campbell was given his award.

