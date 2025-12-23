Ohio officer released from hospital after ‘accidental’ shooting during training

WESTERVILLE — An Ohio officer who was injured last week after another officer’s gun accidentally fired during a training exercise has been released from the hospital.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the incident involved two officers with the Westerville Division of Police.

It happened during a break at a Delaware Tactical Unit training exercise, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

The wounded officer has been identified as Curtis Myers.

Officers previously told WBNS that another officer’s gun “accidentally discharged” once. It hit Myers in his hand and thigh.

Medics transported him to Mount Carmel East Hospital.

Myers was released on Saturday and is back home recovering, WBNS said.

He has been with the department for about five years.

The officer who fired the gun has been placed on leave, which is standard for this type of incident, WBNS-10 reported.

The incident is under review by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, and the Westerville Division of Police also started a review.

