Ohio paramedic attacked while trying to help someone

Ambulance (Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

CLEVELAND — A paramedic in Ohio was attacked while trying to help someone Saturday night, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Cleveland Association of Rescue Employees (CARE) said in a social media post that first responders are assaulted regularly while trying to do their jobs.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Cleveland EMS female paramedic attacked Saturday night was left with a physical deformity, according to CARE.

A photo posted by the association shows hair missing from the paramedic’s scalp.

“CARE vehemently condemns this senseless act of violence and is calling on law enforcement to hold the perpetrator accountable,” the association said in a social media post.

It is unclear if the person who attacked the paramedic has been arrested at this time.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

Cleveland paramedic attacked (CARE Local 1975 Facebook)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!