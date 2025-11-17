Ohio paramedic attacked while trying to help someone

CLEVELAND — A paramedic in Ohio was attacked while trying to help someone Saturday night, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

The Cleveland Association of Rescue Employees (CARE) said in a social media post that first responders are assaulted regularly while trying to do their jobs.

The Cleveland EMS female paramedic attacked Saturday night was left with a physical deformity, according to CARE.

A photo posted by the association shows hair missing from the paramedic’s scalp.

“CARE vehemently condemns this senseless act of violence and is calling on law enforcement to hold the perpetrator accountable,” the association said in a social media post.

It is unclear if the person who attacked the paramedic has been arrested at this time.

