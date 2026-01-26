Ohio parents arrested after 3-month-old child dies of fractured skull

TOLEDO — A mother and father in northern Ohio were arrested last weekend after their 3-month-old child died after having a skull fracture.

Alejandro Hutton, Jr., 27, and Danyelle Teague, 24, were both arrested and charged with child endangerment, WTOL, a CBS affiliate in Toledo, reported.

A criminal complaint file in Toledo Municipal Court, obtained by News Center 7, revealed that the child died from the injury to their skull.

“Further examination by medical professionals determined that the victim had both healing and acute injuries,” the court record states.

Both Hutton and Teague reportedly did not seek medical care for the child’s “acute recent injuries,” including a fractured skull and fractured ribs.

The pair remains booked in the Lucas County Jail.

