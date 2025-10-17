Ohio pastor arrested in connection with sex offense investigation

By WHIO Staff

WILMINGTON, Ohio — An Ohio pastor was arrested in connection with a sex offense investigation on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Oct. 15, the Wilmington Police Department arrested 49-year-old Silas Shelton in connection with an ongoing sex offense investigation, according to a press release from the department.

Shelton is a Warren County resident and served as a pastor at a church in Clinton County.

Shelton is charged in Clinton County with Rape, Sexual Battery, Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, and Gross Sexual Imposition.

He was transported to the Clinton County Adult Detention Center and is being held on a $2 million bond.

Shelton’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Municipal Court.

The investigation remains active.

