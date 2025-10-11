WATCH: Ohio police catch runaway inflatable pumpkin

Ohio police catch runaway inflatable pumpkin A few police officers in Ohio had to chase down a runaway inflatable pumpkin early Wednesday morning.
By WHIO Staff

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — A few police officers in Ohio had to chase down a runaway inflatable pumpkin early Wednesday morning.

Officers with the Parma Heights Police Department, in Cuyahoga County, said luckily, they were able to wrangle the rolling pumpkin.

The officers were able to detain the decoration and return it to its owner.

Runaway inflatable pumpkin (Parma Heights Police Department)

Body camera video shows officers deflating the pumpkin and loading it into one of their cruisers.

In a social media post, Parma Heights Police said this is “just another example of our officers going above and beyond, even for seasonal décor!”

