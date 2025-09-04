Ohio police lieutenant charged with OVI after crashing motorcycle

Defiance police lieutenant Benjamin Williams (Courtesy WTOL-11)
By WHIO Staff

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio — A police lieutenant in Ohio is facing OVI charges after a motorcycle crash last week, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Defiance police lieutenant Benjamin Williams, 44, crashed his motorcycle on state Route 111 in Auglaize Township, Paulding County, around 9 p.m.

Williams went off the side of the road and the motorcycle flipped, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol report obtained by WTOL-11.

TRENDING STORIES:

The lieutenant was treated for minor injuries on scene.

He has also been charged with failure to control and speeding, WTOL-11 reported.

The police agency’s website shows that Williams has been with the department since 2006.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!