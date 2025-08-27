Ohio police officer, 1 other hurt in shooting

Shown are the lights of a police vehicle in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CHILLICOTHE, Ross County — An Ohio police officer and one other person were hurt in a shooting involving police early Wednesday morning, our media partner WBNS-10 TV reported.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of East Main Street in Chillicothe around 1 a.m., according to the Chillicothe Police Department.

WBNS-10 reported that the officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries but was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said the other person involved was a male who was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate, according to WBNS-10.

Additional details on this shooting weren’t immediately available.

