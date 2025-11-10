Ohio police officer dies in crash on his way to work

CANTON — A police officer in Northwest Ohio died in a crash on his way to work Monday morning.

Officer Dave Wolgamott, of the Canton Police Department, died in a crash that happened around 6:53 a.m., WOIO, our CBS affiliate in Cleveland, said.

Police have not released any additional details about the crash at this time.

“It is a very sad day for all of us at Canton PD. Dave will be sorely missed,” Canton police said.

Officer Wolgamott had been with the department since August 2006.

WOIO reported he was assigned to the jail and worked at their jail.

