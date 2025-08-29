Ohio police officer facing domestic violence charge

FAIRFIELD TWP — An Ohio police officer faces a domestic violence charge.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Cincinnati police officer’s girlfriend said he pulled her by her hair and struck her with his phone during an argument, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

A complaint filed in Butler County Area II Court, obtained by WCPO-9 TV, said that Thomas Joseph Back Jr.’s girlfriend told Fairfield Township police she attempted to leave his parked truck with his phone in her hand during an argument.

The argument took place on Saturday, Aug. 23, according to the complaint.

As she tried to leave, she alleges Back pulled her by her hair back into the vehicle, WCPO-9 TV reported.

When Back let her go, the woman said he followed her in his truck through the grass. He then got out, grabbed her, and took his phone.

During a struggle over the phone, Back is accused of cutting her wrist with his watch and striking her on the lip with the phone, causing cuts, WCPO-9 TV reported.

Back has been employed by the Cincinnati Police Department since 2015, according to state records.

WCPO-9 TV reached out to the department for an update on his status, but has not heard back.

We will continue following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group